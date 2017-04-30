ftball

Strong hitting during the middle innings allowed the Weston High softball team to defeat Kolbe Cathedral 12-3 on Saturday, April 29.

Kolbe took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before Weston tied it in the bottom of the frame. The former scored two runs in the third but the Trojans went ahead for good in their next turn when they plated six runners.

Putting the game out of reach, Weston added four more in the fourth.

Annalise Icatar (double, home run two RBI), Julia Neufeld (three RBI, Taylor Krumwiede and Jordan Klebanow each had two hits for Weston. Nicole Blitzer drove in three runs and Mallory Rogers also drove in a run.

Pitcher Samantha Hurwitz went seven innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits with 13 strikeouts.