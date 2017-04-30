Baseball: Weston 12, Kolbe Cathedral 7

Overcoming a three-run deficit, the Weston High baseball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral 12-7 on Saturday, April 29.

Weston went up 2-0 after three frames but Kolbe responded in the top of the fourth with three of its own with the help of three hits. The visitors then scored two in the fifth to go up 5-2.

Two more Weston runs in the bottom of the innings cut the lead to one. However, the big rally came in the sixth when the Trojans scored eight.

Pitcher Dan Olin earned the win for Trojans, going six and a third innings, surrendering seven runs, seven hits, striking out four, and walking one. Zack Clevenger recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Trojans.

Angel Irby took the loss for Kolbe-Cathedral. He went six innings, giving up 12 runs, seven hits, and striking out one.

Both sides had a tough time in the field, as Kolbe committed nine errors and Weston had seven.

Jake Cavicchia had three hits for Weston, as did Clevenger, who also had three RBI. Will Vallela and had two. Scott Derene, Jamie Klein and Matt Drobner each had an RBI.

Just Leigh led Kolbe with two RBI.