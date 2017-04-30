The Hallway: Chasing the Dragon

Seniors at Weston High School recently heard a powerful presentation about opioid addiction, an epidemic that is destroying the lives of young people across the country.

We were shown a documentary at an assembly called Chasing the Dragon, which told the stories of five people living with drug habits that ruined their lives.

Never before has a film like this been so relevant. More than 30,000 people die of opioid overdoses every year, and many come from comfortable families who live in well-off communities, like Weston. Even more sad is that many of these victims don’t set out to become drug users.

Opioids are not just illicit drugs like heroin or opium. A large number of opioid abusers become addicted while taking prescription of pharmaceutical opiates, like oxycodone, prescribed by doctors to treat pain.

America’s opioid problem can be attributed, among other factors, to the over-prescription of potent prescription drugs. A study in 2008 and 2009 of young, urban injection drug users found that 86% had used opioid pain relievers prior to using heroin. Such statistics would suggest that irresponsible prescription practices (that is, prescribing opiate painkillers to people who don’t really need them and prescribing too many to those that do) is creating one of the worst epidemics of addiction in our country’s history.

I’ve seen the issue first hand. Last year, after undergoing a relatively minor surgery, I walked out of the hospital with a 120-pill prescription for oxycodone, which I never filled.

It’s natural for someone with little medical knowledge to trust their doctor’s advice unquestionably or to overlook the potential risks of a drug just because it’s “medicine.” Countless patients can walk into their doctor’ office complaining of a bad shoulder or backache, leave with a 120 pill prescription of oxycodone, and become full fledged addicts just months later.

Chasing the Dragon emphasized that many people who get caught up in opioid abuse do not set out to become addicts. They are regular people who let their guard down and end up paying the ultimate price. This is why the presentation was so crucial for high school seniors. When the traps are so numerous and the costs are so high, it’s only with the proper guidance and information that young people can avoid the scourge of this national epidemic.

Exacerbating the problem is that an oxycodone addiction is absurdly expensive. Street prices average about $1 per miligram (that means one 30 mg pill would cost $30). To sustain a 40-pill-a-day addiction, an opiate user would have to spend thousands of dollars per week. When they go broke, the addict will turn to heroin which is cheaper but also much more unpredictable and dangerous.

The Hallway is a weekly column written on a rotating basis by Weston High School students.