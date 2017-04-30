Obituary: Kathleen P. McAuliffe

Kathleen Pritchard McAuliffe, of Wilton, CT, died peacefully and comfortably on Thursday, April 27, 2017. She was 74 years old.

She is survived by her four children: Katie (Michael) Radcliff of Fayetteville, GA; Barbara McAuliffe of North Bridgeport, CT; Jennifer (partner Jeff Gianelli) McAuliffe of Reading, MA; and John (Caitlin) McAuliffe of Darien, CT, as well as her four grandchildren: Sheehan, Jack, Burke, and Samantha; her brother, Jerry (Nancee) Pritchard of Warminster, PA, and seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Jack, her husband of 52 years, and her sister Maryanne, who died prior to Kathleen’s birth.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, on June 18, 1942, to John and Mary (Parks) Pritchard, Kathleen, nicknamed both ‘Pritch’ and Kathi, grew up in the city and attended Catholic schools. Throughout her life, she shared a very close bond with the four-years-younger Jerry.

While a nursing student at Philadelphia General Hospital, she met Jack, who was attending graduate school at Wharton. They married in January 1963 and welcomed their first child that November. Over the years, they moved several times for Jack’s job – to NY (Watertown, Brooklyn, and Port Chester), CT (Westport), and Montreal, adding to their family and eventually moving back to the States and settling in Weston, CT.

Despite the demands of her large family, and having postponed her nursing career while her children were young, Kathleen found time to volunteer with Weston EMS. As her children grew, she was actively involved in their extracurricular activities and was their biggest supporter. She also went back to nursing, working for many years in geriatric care and eventually in hospice care. Known for her compassion and skills, she also taught others, both literally and by example, what it takes to be a great nurse. She continued to take care of others even after she retired. That was just who and how she was.

She will be remembered for the strength of her faith and her character, her love of reading and reality tv (and shoes), and her love for her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 3, at Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown. All are welcome to attend as we celebrate our mother, Kathleen’s, life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the SWIM Center for Cancer Care at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport CT 06606. As both a nurse and a patient, St. Vincent’s held a special place in her heart.