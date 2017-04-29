Weston takes no further action on Norfield Tree

The Board of Selectmen has decided that no further safety action needs to be taken on the Norfield Tree at the intersection of Norfield Road and Norfield Farm Lane.

At its regular meeting on April 20, the board decided that a plan to place mirrors at the intersection and signage on Norfield Road was not necessary.

Selectman Dennis Tracey said the decision was “in consideration of the tree work recently done on the Norfield Tree.”

More than 200 years old, the Norfield Tree has four masts, called “leaders,” and is among the largest red oaks in the state.

Last year, town officials were concerned that the tree was encroaching on sight lines on Norfield Road, and it was scheduled for removal. After protests from the public, however, the tree warden devised a plan to trim the tree for better sight lines instead of removing it. The plan also called to add mirrors and/or signage as safety precautions.

Work on the tree began in December when a damaged leader on the tree’s southeast corner was removed. Another leader was reduced through cabling and removal of branches.

“The work that has been done at this point has been sufficient,” said Bill Brady, chairman of the Police Commission, the town’s legal traffic authority. “We don’t believe there is need for any mirrors to be installed.”

Interim police Chief Matthew Brodacki concurred that safety issues had been resolved with the Norfield Tree, as did Public Works Director Joe Lametta and Town Engineer John Conte.

“We haven’t had any complaints about the tree since the leader was taken down,” said Brady.