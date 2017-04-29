Weston Senior Center hosts show of garden photos

The Weston Senior Activities Center will host a photography exhibit by local artist Linda Gans that showcases her garden.

Throughout May and June, Senior Center visitors may view photos by Gans that capture different flowers and plants in her personal garden.

According to the center, the ability to reveal the inner detail and beauty of her garden required the telephoto lens of her Nikon camera, in addition to her natural talent, keen eye, and a lot of patience.

Her photographs reveal the most personal details of the flora and fauna visiting or residing in her garden.