Girls tennis: Weston 6, Notre Dame 1

A different lineup worked well enough for the Weston High girls tennis team in a 6-1 win over host Notre Dame on Friday, April 28.

The Trojans altered things quite a bit. Annika Mirchandani was at first singles for a 6-2, 6-1 win over Viviana Quintero.

Sammie Godwin was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Amanda Wilkins at second singles. At third third singles, Charlie Glick defeated Hailey Hughes 6-2, 6-3. Rachel Buddenhagen completed the singles sweep with a 6-4, 6-1 over Jazmine Fred.

Notre Dame’s only win was at first doubles when Christiana Cheeseman and Guymara Manigat defeated Julia Wein and Biz Byer 6-4, 6-4. Lily Berkin and Zoe Possick were at second doubles for a 6-2, 6-2 win over Patriney Alteus and Tina Savvaides.

After winning the first set 6-0, Kat Forster and Karina Warchick won a 9-7 pro-set to beat Kathrina Alteus and Emily Carlson at third singles.

