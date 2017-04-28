Weston meeting to discuss Gilbert & Bennett development

A new master plan for the former Gilbert & Bennett wire mill site in Georgetown will be presented to the Weston Building Committee at the Weston Public Library on Tuesday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m.

This is a community-wide conversation and the public and all other stakeholders are invited to attend.

If built, this development could have significant economic and environmental impact on Weston, according to Weston Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz.

Speaking at the meeting will be Jane Philbrick, an artist, educator and writer. She will be joined by environmental financier William Penn and Olivia Greenspan, co-founder of Verti-grow, a vertical farming company which grows food indoors using innovative agricultural technology.

Philbrick works with leaders in engineering, land reclamation, preservation, construction, environmental law, land use, and artist-based affordable housing. She is the founding partner of TILL (Today’s Industrial Living Landscapes).

She is bringing an interdisciplinary team to this project dedicated to brownfield regeneration as the platform for a new relationship between landscape and the built environment.

Large-scale, all-in development has been proposed several times for the wire mill site but has not come to fruition. Philbrick said she has a new, fresh approach for the site.