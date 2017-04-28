Weston applies for sidewalk grant

The town of Weston has requested $244,538 in a Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grant for sidewalks in the town center.

The sidewalks would be installed along School Road, Route 57, and Norfield Road to create “safe pedestrian access to businesses in Weston Center from the school campus and town government campus,” according to the grant application.

The grant would cover 3,173 linear feet of four-foot-wide sidewalk, for a total of 12,693 square feet.

The sidewalks would connect Weston Town Hall to the town center shopping district and the schools. Current sidewalks in front of the schools would also connect to the new sidewalks. This would result in a 1.3-mile-long continuous sidewalk suitable for walkers, joggers, strollers, and wheelchairs.

The proposed project would make Weston Center more economically vibrant, according to the grant application, and provide new opportunities for the community to exercise and socialize.

The application says the sidewalks would be “highly used” because there are no sidewalks in any residential neighborhoods in Weston. In addition, seniors could benefit from the sidewalks because they would provide a link from the Senior Center to the businesses in town center.

According to Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, who wrote the grant application, the town will not pursue sidewalks unless it receives the STEAP grant.

STEAP grants are issued by the State Bond Commission and may be used only for capital projects, of new construction, expansion, renovation, or replacement.

Luiz estimates it would take approximately 90 days to finish construction after all necessary paperwork and land use approvals were completed.