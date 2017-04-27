Weston 7, New Fairfield 0

Winning its tenth straight match, the Weston High girls tennis team swept New Fairfield on Thursday, April 27, to remain unbeaten.

Weston swept the first two singles matches with 6-0, 6-0 scores. Cayla Koch was in the No. 1 spot and defeated Amber Perry and Ally D’Aquino did likewise to Dana Nevins at second singles.

Just missing a shutout, Rachel Finkel was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Lucie Tuthill at third singles. Also winning in straight sets, Bevin Benson beat Lena Ciardi at fourth singes.

Two of the three doubles matches were sweeps, as the Trojans surrendered just one game overall. Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik posted 6-0, 6-0 scores at No. 1 over Natalie Velez and Lili Racaj.

Second doubles players Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech defeated Kelsey Finlay and Kaitlyn Chen 6-0, 6-1. Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman swept third doubles and defeated Meran Rahmati and Sophia Salerno 6-0, 6-0.