The Weston Forum

Weston 7, New Fairfield 0

By Weston Forum on April 27, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Winning its tenth straight match, the Weston High girls tennis team swept New Fairfield on Thursday, April 27, to remain unbeaten.

Weston swept the first two singles matches with 6-0, 6-0 scores. Cayla Koch was in the No. 1 spot and defeated Amber Perry and Ally D’Aquino did likewise to Dana Nevins at second singles.

Just missing a shutout, Rachel Finkel was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Lucie Tuthill at third singles. Also winning in straight sets, Bevin Benson beat Lena Ciardi at fourth singes.

Two of the three doubles matches were sweeps, as the Trojans surrendered just one game overall. Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik posted 6-0, 6-0 scores at No. 1 over Natalie Velez and Lili Racaj.

Second doubles players Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech defeated Kelsey Finlay and Kaitlyn Chen 6-0, 6-1. Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman swept third doubles and defeated Meran Rahmati and Sophia Salerno 6-0, 6-0.

Related posts:

  1. Girls tennis: Trojans top Rebels
  2. Girls tennis: Weston 7, New Fairfield 0
  3. Girls tennis: New Fairfield 12, Weston 11
  4. Girls tennis: Wilton edges Weston

Tags: , ,

Previous Post News Alert: Weston budgets pass at referendum
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress