The Weston Forum

Weston budget vote is today

By Patricia Gay on April 27, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Weston's budget vote is today from noon to 8 p.m. at Weston Town Hall.

Weston’s budget vote is today from noon to 8 p.m. at Weston Town Hall.

The polls are open today, Thursday, April 27, for a vote on the 2017-18 town, education and capital budgets.

Voting will take place in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall between the hours of noon and 8 p.m.

Qualified voters include registered voters as well as U.S. citizens owning property of $1,000 or more on the Weston grand list.

There are three questions on the ballot:

Question One: Shall the town operating budget for fiscal year 2017-18 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved? Yes or No

Question Two: Shall the Board of Education operating budget for fiscal year 2017-18 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved? Yes or No

Question Three: Shall the capital budget for fiscal year 2017-18 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved? Yes or No

The proposed budget numbers are:

Town operating budget: $12,766,865, a 2.15% increase.

Education operating budget: $49,907,522, a 2.05% increase.

Capital budget: $986,687, a 15% decrease. In addition, the capital budget will be offset by $380,000 from the capital reserve and a special revenue fund.

In light of potential education budget cuts from the state, the Board of Selectmen and Board of Education have added provisos to their budgets stating that as and when sufficient information is received regarding state budget cuts and/or increased expenses, the boards will make such budget reductions as are necessary and appropriate.

Related posts:

  1. Weston registrars explain ATBM, referendum process
  2. Quorum not met at Weston’s annual town budget meeting; no action taken
  3. Editorial: Vote Yes
  4. Notice of removal posted on Norfield Tree in Weston

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Public reacts to Weston dog park decision Next Post Boys tennis: Weston 7, Stratford 0
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress