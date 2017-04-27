Public reacts to Weston dog park decision

Westonites who supported establishing a dog park in town and others who opposed it had strong reactions to the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision to deny the dog park application.

In a 5-2 split vote, the commission voted Monday night not to give the proposal a positive 8-24 referral, which would have deemed the project an appropriate use for the site.

“It was obvious to me that some members of the Planning and Zoning Commission had their minds made up before the meeting,” said Weston Animal Control Officer Mark Harper. “I don’t think it mattered how much information we provided them.”

A group of Weston residents called the Weston Dog Park Committee has spearheaded the movement for creation of a dog park in town. Harper, as a representative of the town, has helped the group along the way. He reviewed a number of town properties for the location of the dog park before settling on a 36-acre parcel on Davis Hill Road known as the Moore property. The dog park would take up 3.5 acres of that property.

Harper said he will assuredly pursue a town meeting that will let Weston voters decide if they want a dog park.

A town meeting could overturn the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision.

Harper was disappointed that while other boards, such as the Conservation Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission, unanimously approved the dog park, a majority of P&Z wasn’t in favor of it.

“Planning and Zoning isn’t the last word on this, the taxpayers of the town of Weston are,” said Harper. “Let’s have this town meeting and let Weston’s dog lovers decide.”

While Harper didn’t have a timeline for a town meeting, he said he would ensure that it would happen when school was in session and not over the summer, when many families aren’t in town.

“Hopefully, we can get this done in a timely and orderly fashion,” he said. “If it isn’t before the end of school, then we will wait until the fall.”

While Harper expressed his frustration with P&Z, he was confident a dog park will be built on the Moore property.

“The majority of the town wants this dog park,” said Harper. “I have no doubt that at a town meeting this park will go through.”

Maria Proto, founder of the Weston Dog Park Committee, said she doesn’t think there is much her group can do other than let the town sort out any conflicts.

“I think the questions raised are all town issues,” said Proto. “There isn’t much we can do until the town figures out the next step.”

Proto said it was important that everyone who supports the dog park, continues their public support.

“If there is a town meeting, I hope every single person who supports the dog park comes out to vote for it,” she said.

First Selectman Nina Daniel thanked P&Z for its work in “reviewing the proposed dog park on a portion of the Moore property.”

“The Board of Selectmen will consider carefully the commission’s report when we receive it to determine the best path forward,” said Daniel.

Daniel has said in the past that she is open to considering other locations for a dog park. She said she recognizes a “groundswell of support for a dog park” and thinks it would be a “desirable amenity” for Weston, no matter the location.

Courage

Sue Gaynes, a member of the group Stop Weston Dog Park, which was opposed to the project, applauded P&Z for having the “courage” to do the “right thing.”

“It’s gratifying to know that at least five of the seven Planning and Zoning commissioners realized that the Moore property is inappropriate for a dog park,” she said. “At the end of the day, perhaps they decided that they, too, would not want to live with the kind of disturbance a dog park would create.”

Carleigh Welsh, a Richmond Hill Road resident, said it’s “clear” that P&Z sees the Moore property as “unsuitable” for a dog park.

“If the town decides to build a dog park, it should enhance the lifestyle of residents without detracting from some of the things that makes Weston great,” said Welsh. “I don’t think it’s possible to do that if the dog park is at the Moore property.”

While Welsh has been active in her opposition to the park at the Moore property, she thinks a dog park could work at other locations in Weston.

“If the selectmen choose to pursue a dog park at another location, I believe the focus should be on expanding a park that already exists,” she said.