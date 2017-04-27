Weston Police Station renovation plans are put on hold

Because of uncertainty about the state’s economic climate, the Weston Police Commission has decided to delay any immediate renovations to the police station.

This decision comes on the heels of an official cost estimate for the police station renovation received last week by the town. The project was estimated at $5.1 million in hard costs and an additional $1.02 million in “soft costs.”

With an additional project contingency of $500,000, the project total was estimated at $6.678 million.

An optional outbuilding to house four police cars and give Weston Emergency Medical Service (EMS) a home on the second floor would cost an additional $1,636,754, including contingency and soft costs.

The estimate was for a spring 2018 start date, a two-phase construction schedule, and a 20-month construction duration.

At a meeting of the Board of Selectmen on Thursday, April 20, Police Commission Chairman Bill Brady said there isn’t enough money built up to cover the cost of the renovation project at the present time.

“We’re all in fear of what’s coming down from the state,” said Brady. “We ought to be careful with what we do with our money.”

Brady said he wants to ensure that any money that is currently saved for the police station renovation is kept “locked away” until the commission is ready to begin the project.

“We cannot do anything piecemeal at all,” said Brady, adding that it’s important to make sure the project is “done the way we want.”

Brady said when the time is right, the commission wants to move forward with the most recent plan that was approved at the commission’s meeting in January.

That plan called for 6,818 square feet of new construction added to the north end and east side of the current police station.

That plan had approval of relevant stakeholders, including Weston police officers, fire, EMS, dispatch, the building committee, and the selectmen.

“It would be nice to codify this plan as the one to move forward with. Everybody seems to agree it’s the best plan,” said Selectman Chris Spaulding. “We should figure out going forward how to put away what we can so we can go ahead with this plan when it’s feasible and fiscally prudent to do so.”

Selectman Dennis Tracey said it’s a disappointment not to be able to “push the button” on the project, but praised the Police Commission and the department for being “positive, careful, judicious, and forward-thinking” in the process.

“I really appreciate that you were willing to accept that we need more progress before we can do this project,” said Tracey. “This gives me more incentive as a selectman to try and actualize this project.”

Tracey said the town needs to consider “sharing with other communities” in order to save money to make the proposed police station a reality.

“I know how important having our own police force is, but creative thinking by our leaders could result in huge savings here,” said Tracey, citing the regionalization of facilities, personnel and computer equipment as possible ways to save money.

After the meeting, Brady said there is not a timeline yet for getting the police station renovation back on track, but he hopes it is sooner rather than later.

“I want to make sure this isn’t forgotten about,” said Brady. “If people forget that we really need a new police station there will never be a timeline.”

Renovation of the Weston Police Department and communications center has been under discussion for a number of years. There was an initial proposal to build a new, freestanding facility. After that was rejected, a plan evolved to renovate the current facility with a proposed addition.