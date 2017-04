Despite having one of its better rounds of the season so far, the Weston High girls golf team lost 206-235 to Newtown on Wednesday, April 26, at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Halley Melito and Sarah Johnson led Weston, each with a 54 for nine holes. Carolyn Zech shot a 62.

Completing the scoring for the team, Julia Schreder shot a 65.

Sarah Houle led Newtown with an ever-par 36.