Winning its fifth straight match, the Weston High boys tennis team swept Stratford High 7-0 on Thursday, April 29.

In the singles bracket, the Trojans did not lose a single game, winning each match with 6-0, 6-0 scores. Captains Matt Sydney and Sebastian Casellas played the first two spots, defeating Mohammad Chaudhary and Mohammad Aljleilati, respectively. Charlie Gosnell played third singles, defeating Warren Francois. Stephen Blinder then played No. 4 against Fawaz Aljleilati.

In the doubles matches, the Trojans posted similar scores, sweeping one match. Jesse Kallins and Reid Brostoff played the No. 1 spot, defeating Dan Schaefer and Ben Andrade6-0, 6-1. Grady Tarzian and Drew Berkin played second doubles and defeated Ivan Espinal and Juan Alvarez with a score of 6-1, 6-1. Nick Moy and Cameron Weiller formed the third doubles team and defeated Pablo DeFreitas and Nazia Winston with a score of 6-0, 6-0.

Weston visits New Fairfield today (Thursday), hosts New Milford on Monday, is at Pomperaug on Tuesday and visits Joel Barlow on Wednesday. All matches are at 3:45 p.m.