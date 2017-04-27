Scores continued to improve for the Weston High boys golf team when it hosted Bethel on Monday for a 179-193 win.

Rob Waltzman led the way for the Trojans and was medalist with a 40, the team’s low score for the year. Connor Meccay and Matt Lagana followed with 46s and Tyler Melito posted a 47.

Wes Patel rebounded from a tough first two holes to shoot 51 and Grant Gulino shot 53.

Weston remained consistent when it took on Notre Dame two days later. In fact, Weston equaled it from the previous match for a 179-194 victory at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course. Lagana earned medalist honors for the third time this year with a 43. Patel finished a stroke behind him with a 44. Waltzman and Melito posted 46s. Meccay stumbled coming home after a strong start and shot 50. Hunter Burkard, who had missed the preseason due to a college tour, shot 45.

The Trojans struggled a bit when they took on Masuk at Whitney Farms in Monroe on Thursday, April 20. Scores went up a total of 17 strokes in a 172-196 loss.

Patel and Lagana were the only players to break 50, shooting 46 and 47, respectively. Melito added a 51.

Waltzman shot 52, and Meccay chipped in with a 55. Burkard shot a 51 from the six slot.

Weston, now 4-2, hosts Pomperaug on Monday at 3 p.m.