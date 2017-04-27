Time to rest was in short supply for the Weston High girls tennis team last week.

The Trojans played four matches in as many days. They still had plenty of stamina, winning each.

Facing Wilton on Monday, April 17, Weston had its closest match of the season in a 4-3 win at home.

Weston split the singles matches. It took the No. 1 spot with Cayla Koch defeating Natalie Ivanov 6-0, 6-1. Ally D’Aquino lasted three sets but lost 7-5, 5-7, 2-6 to Izzy Koziol.

Rachel Finkel was at third singles and defeated Wilton’s Jelena Sypher 6-2, 6-4. Cara Kilmartin evened things up for the Warriors by beating Rachel Buddenhagen 6-0, 6-2 at fourth singles.

All three doubles matches were close. The No. 1 spot went to three sets with Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik rebounding for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

Wilton’s Kira Essig and Hannah Jung posted 6-4, 7-5 scores over Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech at second doubles. The Trojans took third doubles with Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman edging Janie Follett and Geri Fox 7-5, 6-4.

Weston did not have to wait long for another challenge when it visited Newtown the next day. Once again, things went down to the wire in a 4-3 win.

Koch got the lone sweep, defeating Amanda Berry 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Benson was at second singles and handily defeated Amanda Conrod 6-2, 6-0.

Newtown’s lone singles win was at No. 3 with Megan Cooney beating Sammie Godwin 6-4, 6-0. Charlie Glick got Weston the win at fourth singles with 6-2, 6-1 scores over Lauren Davies.

The Nighthawks took two of the three doubles matches. Emily McCoy and Tessa Leon-Gambetta posted 7-5, 6-1 scores over Pocsik and Lily Berkin at first doubles.

Weston responded with Mirchandani and Audrey Levine defeating Julia Anderson and Sophie Wolfman 6-3, 6-0. Third doubles went to the Nighthawks when Julia Klein and Hayley Lambert beat Noelle Mendelson and Karina Warchick 6-1, 6-4.

Rain came into play during Weston’s match against Pomperaug on Wednesday, April 19. Despite being able to complete only four matches, the Trojans won each.

Weston completed three of the four singles matches. Koch swept No. 1 with 6-0, 6-0 scores over Lila Vogel. D’Aquino came close to a sweep at second singles in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Emma Cavanaugh.

Benson posted a shutout at fourth singles with 6-0, 6-0 scores over Meghan Kennedy.

The only doubles match to be completed was No. 1, with Anderson and Pocsik beating Kira Turnham and Heidi Ngov 6-3, 6-3.

Weston ended the week in dominating fashion against Stratford the next day. Five of the seven matches were sweeps in a 7-0 win.

All of the singles matches featured 6-0, 6-0 scores. Rachel Finkel was at No. 1 for a win over Emily Shaw, and Benson defeated Shannon Meisel at second singles.

Zech was at third singles, beating Jenique Richards, and Buddenhagen got the win at fourth singles over Zohaa Chaudhry.

The doubles matches were all done in straight sets. Mirchandani and Berkin were in the No. 1 spot, defeating Ndidi Anekue and Maia Duane 6-2, 6-3.

It was a sweep at second doubles, with DiMarco and Levine beating Kelly Londa and Ashley Gramajo 6-0, 6-0. Herman and Glick won third doubles with 6-1, 6-1 scores over Martha Polano and Allison Boursiquot.

Weston, 8-0, hosts New Fairfield today (Thursday), goes to New Milford on Monday and is home to Joel Barlow on Wednesday. All matches are at 3:45 p.m.