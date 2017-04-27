Overcoming a small early deficit, the Weston High softball team rebounded with a 12-2 win over Stratford on Monday, April 17.

Stratford jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a pair of walks, dropped third strikes and errors leading to both runs.

Weston quickly got back into the game. Julia Neufeld singled and scored on Jordan Klebanow’s hit. Sam Hurwitz and Taylor Krumwiede walked and Klebanow stole home to tie it.

In the second, starting pitcher Hurwitz worked around a walk and Stratford’s only hit by striking out the side. Weston went ahead in the bottom of the third. Hurwitz walked, Meg Brennan singled, Emily Maestri and Sam Phillips walked to push home a run and Neufeld hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Annalise Icatar walked and Hurwitz singled. After a wild pitch brought in one run, Brennan plated the sixth run with her second single. A pair of errors and walks to Klebenow, Icatar, Hurwitz and Brennan accounted for three more runs to make it 9-2.

In the bottom of the sixth Weston tacked on three runs, thanks to four walks, a single, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly.

The top of the seventh had Stratford get another couple of walks, but catcher Klebanow caught the would-be base stealer and Hurwitz struck out the last hitter for her 12th of the game.

A couple of slim leads did not hold up for the Weston in a 4-3 loss to Immaculate on Thursday, April 20.

Weston took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the Mustangs answered with two of their own in the bottom of the frame. The Trojans also went up in the third with another run, only to have the hosts tie it in the bottom of the fourth.

Immaculate scored one more in the sixth and Weston could not answer in its last turn.

Neufeld had three hits for Weston. Klebanow drove in two runs.

Icatar pitched six innings, surrendering four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.

Now 5-4, Weston hosts Pomperaug on Friday at 4:15, visits Stratford on Monday at 6 and is home to Newtown on Wednesday at 4:15.