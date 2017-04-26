Get ready now for Weston’s Memorial Day parade

Preparations are underway for the 2017 Memorial Day parade, which is coming in a few short weeks.

“This is the one and only parade in the town of Weston, and we all look forward to it,” said Lyette Segerdahl, parade organizer.

The parade is scheduled for Monday, May 29. “Whether you march, ride on a vehicle, promote your club or your team, or just observe, the parade is a great way to honor the veterans who have given so much for this country, and it is also a wonderful community affair,” Segerdahl said.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department, sponsor of the parade, welcomes all entries.

For more information, contact Lyette Segerdahl at 203-227-8081 or [email protected] or WVFD at 203-222-2647.