U.S. News: Weston High School ranks second in the state

The U.S. News & World Report has spoken, and Weston High School is once again one of the top schools in the state of Connecticut.

WHS ranked second in the state and 231st in the country, according to the latest “Best High Schools” report.

The school earned one of eight gold medals awarded by U.S. News & World Report.

“Weston High School is ranked second within Connecticut. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® course work and exams. The AP® participation rate at Weston High School is 75%. The student body makeup is 53% male and 47% female, and the total minority enrollment is 11%,” the report says.

Amistad Academy in New Haven was ranked first in the state, then Weston, followed by East Granby High School to round out the top three.

Staples High School in Westport, Conard High School in West Hartford, New Canaan High School, and Farmington High School were the other four schools to earn gold medals, finishing No. 5 through No. 8, respectively.

Simsbury High School and Fairfield Ludlowe High School rounded out the top 10.

Amistad Academy was the only school in Connecticut ranked in the top 100 nationally, finishing No. 20.

Weston moved up two notches from last year, when the report ranked the high school fourth best in the state.