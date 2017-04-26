Remaining in striking distance the whole time, the Weston High girls lacrosse team came up just short in a 15-13 loss to Newtown on Tuesday, April 25.

The Trojans, who trailed 8-7 at halftime, were led by Taylor Moore with six goals, including the 293rd of her high school career to set a new school scoring record. She also had three assists in the game.

Nicole Werner scored three and Mimi Fellowes added two goals. Grace Toner and Madison Wilson each scored one.

Olivia Ferdinand has 11 saves in goal for Weston.

Alex Futterman led Newtown with five goals.