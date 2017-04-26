The Weston Forum

Girls lacrosse: Newtown 15, Weston 13

By Rocco Valluzzo on April 26, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Remaining in striking distance the whole time, the Weston High girls lacrosse team came up just short in a 15-13 loss to Newtown on Tuesday, April 25.

The Trojans, who trailed 8-7 at halftime, were led by Taylor Moore with six goals, including the 293rd of her high school career to set a new school scoring record. She also had three assists in the game.

Nicole Werner scored three and Mimi Fellowes added two goals. Grace Toner and Madison Wilson each scored one.

Olivia Ferdinand has 11 saves in goal for Weston.

Alex Futterman led Newtown with five goals.

Rocco Valluzzo

