In a rematch of last year’s South-West Conference Division I finalists, the Weston High boys lacrosse team defeated Newtown 12-8 on Wednesday, April 25.

Weston was led by Alec Steinberg with four goals. Quentin Catalano scored three.

Ryan Werner and James Goetz each netted two, each with two assists. George Goetz scored one goal and Nate Metviner had an assist.

Owen Shapiro made eight saves in goal for Weston.