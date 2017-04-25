The Weston Forum

Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, April 25

By Kate Czaplinski on April 25, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Tuesday, April 25, we welcome special guests from Make-A-Wish CT to talk HAN’s Wishes in Flight campaign — including Weston Wish Kid Devin. The Coffee Break News crew also brings you the latest local news,including a major illegal tobacco bust. We also have a look at the forecast and bring you the latest in high school sports and a look back on this day in history.

Watch the Tuesday, April 25 show below:

A live link to the show will be added a few minutes before 11 a.m. Be sure to refresh your browser. 

The Weston Forum

