BREAKING NEWS: Weston P&Z rejects dog park

In a 5-2 vote, the Planning and Zoning Commission rejected an 8-24 application for a dog park at the Moore property on Davis Hill Road.

At a special meeting Monday night, P&Z members Sally Korsh, Ken Edgar, Jane Connolly, Richard Wolf and Don Saltzman voted to reject the application, while chairman Tom Failla and Britta Lerna voted to approve it.

The 8-24 referral process refers to section 8-24 of the Connecticut General Statutes, a review of the “appropriateness” of a project for a specific parcel.

P&Z’s responsibility was to determine whether constructing a dog park on approximately 3.5 acres of a 36-acre town-owned property, was an appropriate use for that property.

However, P&Z’s rejection does not completely kill the possibility of a dog park at that site. The Board of Selectmen could decide to hold a town meeting about the proposal, a majority vote of attendees could overturn the decision.

Had P&Z approved the application, a town meeting would have been optional, but not mandatory in moving forward with construction of a dog park at this location.

Some members of P&Z felt their decision was crucial in deciding whether or not a town meeting would occur.

Edgar said he viewed this decision as “relatively easy” and said P&Z had one function: to determine whether or not the issue requires a town meeting to decide if there should be a dog park.

“I happen to believe strongly that we need a town meeting for everyone to get their opinions heard and for all of the questions to be answered,” said Edgar.

He had a list of questions he would like to see answered at an impending town meeting, including whether a dog park is the best possible use for the Moore property.

“We spent over $2.25 million dollars to purchase the Moore property in 2003,” he said. “A question that may be asked at the town meeting is do we want to spend that much money on a dog park, or is there a better use for the property. It could theoretically be developed by the town.”

Edgar said area residents may dislike other developments even more than they dislike the idea of the dog park.

Right location?

A common sentiment among commissioners who rejected the 8-24 application was that a dog park was a good idea, but this location wasn’t right.

“It’s a good idea in a bad location,” said Wolf. “It’s an amenity that the town should have and can have, but I don’t agree with it being placed at the Moore property.”

Korsh agreed, saying she hopes the town and the non-profit group funding the dog park can find a place to “make this work.”

“I have concerns that this use would become an intrusion on our future ability to use the land,” Korsh said, adding that she isn’t particularly concerned with the use of the inner piece for a dog park, but isn’t sure if the parking area is adequate enough.

Two other commissioners, however, supported the application. Lerner said given the broad use of what is appropriate, she thinks the application deserved a positive 8-24.

Failla agreed and said that he believes you can say yes to an 8-24 that determines appropriateness, but still have some questions about the process.

While Failla approved the dog park concept, he made various recommendations, including having the town work with the Parks and Recreation department to determine how the park will be maintained after it is built.

The plan to construct a dog park in Weston is being spearheaded by a group of Weston dog owners, who say they will fund much of the park’s costs. A group of neighbors of the Moore property are opposed to the project, claiming the park will interfere with their enjoyment of their properties.

As of press time, a decision on whether there will be a town meeting about the dog park has not been made. The Forum will provide updates, including a potential date for a town meeting as soon as that information is available.