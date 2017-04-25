Weston Women’s League hosts Havana Nights

The Weston Women’s League is hosting a Havana Nights spring fund-raiser at the Stepping Stones Children’s Museum in Norwalk.

The event is on Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. and is benefiting the playground project at Cesar Batalla Elementary School in Bridgeport.

In 2007, Cesar Batalla was rebuilt because of an asbestos lawsuit. However, the budget did not allow for a playground for the youngest students at the school.

Havana Nights will include live music, a DJ, silent and live auction, casino games, and Cuban cuisine.

Click HERE for more information.