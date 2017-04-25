The Weston Forum

Weston Women’s League hosts Havana Nights

By Weston Forum on April 25, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Weston Women’s League is hosting a Havana Nights spring fund-raiser at the Stepping Stones Children’s Museum in Norwalk.

The event is on Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. and is benefiting the playground project at Cesar Batalla Elementary School in Bridgeport.

In 2007, Cesar Batalla was rebuilt because of an asbestos lawsuit. However, the budget did not allow for a playground for the youngest students at the school.

Havana Nights will include live music, a DJ, silent and live auction, casino games, and Cuban cuisine.

Click HERE for more information.

Related posts:

  1. Children’s Gingerbread Brunch in Weston
  2. Norfield Grange Fair is this Sunday in Weston
  3. Aspetuck Land Trust sets 50th anniversary celebration for members
  4. Trunk-or-Treat is today in Weston

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys golf: Joel Barlow 179, Weston 184 Next Post BREAKING NEWS: Weston P&Z rejects dog park
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress