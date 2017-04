Dropping its record to 3-3 overall, the Weston High boys golf team lost 179-184 to Joel Barlow at Aspetuck Valley Country Club on Monday, April 24.

Rob Waltzman had the team’s best round with a five-over-par 41 for nine holes, one stroke behind medalist Grant Worthington of Barlow. Connor Meccay had a 45.

Both Matt Lagana and Wes Patel had rounds of 49. Also playing in the match, Tyler Melito shot a 52.