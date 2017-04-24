Pounding out 10 hits, the Weston High softball team defeated host Bethel 12-8 at Kasack Field on Monday, April 24.

Bethel took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning but the Trojans responded with four of their own in the top of the second ad scored another two in the third. They led as much as 11-3 after five frames.

The Wildcats rallied for five runs in their half of the sixth but came no closer.

Jordan Klebanow had big day with the bat, driving in three runs with two hits (one home run), stealing three bases and scoring a run. Mallory Rogers had three hits with an RBI, four stolen bases and also scored three runs.

Julia Neufeld (one double) drove in two runs and scored two, as did Samantha Phillips.

Pitcher Annalise Icatar threw a complete game, striking out three while walking two and surrendering six earned runs on 12 hits.