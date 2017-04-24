The Weston Forum

Softball: Weston 12, Bethel 8

By Weston Forum on April 24, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Pounding out 10 hits, the Weston High softball team defeated host Bethel 12-8 at Kasack Field on Monday, April 24.

Bethel took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning but the Trojans responded with four of their own in the top of the second ad scored another two in the third. They led as much as 11-3 after five frames.

The Wildcats rallied for five runs in their half of the sixth but came no closer.

Jordan Klebanow had big day with the bat, driving in three runs with two hits (one home run), stealing three bases and scoring a run. Mallory Rogers had three hits with an RBI, four stolen bases and also scored three runs.

Julia Neufeld (one double) drove in two runs and scored two, as did Samantha Phillips.

Pitcher Annalise Icatar threw a complete game, striking out three while walking two and surrendering six earned runs on 12 hits.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Early lead removes the pressure
  2. Baseball: Bethel 2, Weston 1
  3. Baseball: Weston 3, Bethel 2
  4. Baseball: Bethel 3, Weston 2

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Bethel 3, Weston 2 Next Post Boys golf: Joel Barlow 179, Weston 184
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress