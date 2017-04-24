The Weston Forum

Baseball: Bethel 3, Weston 2

By Weston Forum on April 24, 2017

Despite holding the competition to just a couple of runs, the Weston High baseball team fell 3-2 to host Bethel on Monday, April 24, at Hunt Field.

Weston took the lead in the first inning when Colin Donnelly hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in Zack Clevenger, who led off the game with a single.

The Trojans scored their other run in the fourth when Dan Santa Maria singled and later scored on an error. In the bottom of the frame the Wildcats got all they needed on a pair of RBI singles.

On the mound, Clevenger took the loss for Trojans. He went six innings, allowing three runs, three hits, and striking out three.

Will Vallela went two for four at the plate to lead Trojans in hits.

