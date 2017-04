The Coffee Break News crew brings you the latest local news, including a fatal motorcycle crash in Newtown, heroin bust in I-84 and more. Marissa Donnelly of The Family Justice Center also joins us to discuss Walk a Mile in her Shoes. We also have a look at the forecast and bring you the latest in high school sports and a look back on this day in history.

Watch the Monday April 24 show below:

A live link will be added before show time. Be sure to refresh your browser.