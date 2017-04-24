Weston artist’s images chosen for Fairfield Museum exhibit

Julie O’Connor, longtime Weston photographer, has two pieces in the 2017 juried “Images” show at the Fairfield Museum. The show opened in March and runs through April 30. Both of O’Connor’s pieces are in the abstract category. In addition, the show features work in portraiture, landscapes, nature, and architecture, as well as a close-up on Joe Standart, whose pieces sample his 40-year career in fine art, corporate, and commercial photography.

Both of O’Connor’s pieces are based on images that come from her travels. Golden Mother of Pearl is drawn from the texture of a mural in the Beverly Hilton Hotel in southern California. Old Master, New Vision is based on a photograph she took in Amsterdam — a playful abstraction of a traditional Dutch 17th-Century masterpiece with an aura of mystery about it.

More than 600 works were submitted to the jurors for this year’s Images show by photographers from Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts. Only 46 pieces were selected for the show, including several works by outstanding student photographers. So Done!, a piece by Ellen Gould, was selected for the overall viewer’s choice award. Prize winners included Kristie Kistner for Awestruck and David Pisciotta (student) for Zion Sky.

The Fairfield Museum is located at 370 Beach Road, Fairfield. The museum is open daily from 10 to 4. ​​For more information, click HERE

Julie O’Connor is a fine art photographer and photojournalist who has traveled the world in search of powerful and poetic images for more than 30 years. This spring, her work has been exhibited at seven local shows. She is the author/photographer of the book Doors of Weston: 300 Years of Passageways in a Connecticut Town. For more information, visit julieoconnor.com.