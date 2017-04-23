Commentary: Take steps to deal with abuse and addiction

Addiction is a disease that affects about 10% of the population. More troubling is the fact that these days you do not need to have an underlying propensity for addiction to become a victim of the growing and alarmingly lethal national drug epidemic.

As both a mother and a town official, I am saddened and angry to see Weston youth leave the supportive environment of our home town in their fledgling years of independence, only to be victimized by the prevalence of drugs at college and beyond. Instead of spreading their wings and soaring, some of our precious children are coming home derailed, traumatized or, tragically, in coffins due to drug exposure and abuse.

This tragedy is happening in homes across America. I feel compelled to alert Weston residents to the reality that drug abuse is everyone’s problem, not just that of other towns or inner cities. I ask Weston parents before they themselves indulge, to think deeply about the fact that times have changed. What may have been playful experimentation or generational protest decades ago now resembles a dangerous game of Russian roulette in the world our children have inherited.

What has changed? The drug industry itself, the lethal toxicity and adulteration of the drugs ubiquitously and cheaply available, and a lax and misguided attitude in the general population about drug usage, regarding both pharmaceutical and illegal substances. Additionally, there is much silence due to a shame-based misunderstanding of the problem and the tragic stigmatization of victims based on misinformation and ignorance.

I call upon parents, grandparents, siblings, teachers, police, and town leaders to stand in solidarity against the truly cunning enemy of drug abuse and misuse. I urge parents, without delay, to ask for help if they have any concerns about their child’s possible drug exposure or use. Lastly, I encourage victims, survivors and their families to stand up proudly against this societal scourge, break their silence and painful isolation, and join forces.

United as a caring community, we must replace ignorance with knowledge, apathy with strength, judgmental attitudes with compassion so we can collectively fortify our children to face the dangers and challenges of the world they will soon enter beyond Weston’s protective embrace.

Resources

Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The prescription, opioids or heroin addiction treatment number is 1-800-563-4086.

Substance Abuse Walk-In Center — CT Renaissance Outpatient in Norwalk; call 203-866-2541.

Connecticut addiction and recovery services, Shatterproof.org

Connecticut mental services info line, 211ct.org

There are many outlets and resources available to those looking for help with addiction and recovery services. Unfortunately, most of these centers are open only during business hours Monday through Friday. For immediate help, reach out via 9-1-1 to be transported to a local hospital.