About Town: Truth

What is the truth regarding the state’s biennial budget? It looks to me like it is basically a shell game. With the governor having freed himself from having to face wrath from the voters by declining to run for a third term, it seems that anything might happen with it.

That would include the possibility of an attack on “Home Rule” that would cut the legs out from under Weston’s Town Charter.

Posted at the CT-N website is a video recorded on March 8 titled “Capitol News Briefings on Proposal to Give Cities and Towns More Time This Year to Adopt Local Budgets.” It includes comments from minority leadership in the House along with the co-leader of the Senate, regarding an “E-Cert” bill that would permit towns and cities to delay approving budgets until the state figures out its own. You can watch the video at ct-n.com/ondemand.asp?ID=13824.

What happened at the state Senate session on March 8? I watched CT-N from gavel to gavel. It was amazing to see what a filibuster looks like in the Connecticut Senate.

The “E-Cert” bill suddenly popped up at the session. With little or no warning, what I would call a “humpty-dumpty measure.” It would suspend key provisions of local charters and other official acts by which Connecticut towns and cities run. Discussion ensued, followed by a vote which failed to table the bill.

In urging passage, one senator’s loosely worded statement made reference to Connecticut having “169 principalities.” An argument that the bill is “permissive in nature,” using the term “may” instead of “shall,” fell flat. Eventually a number of proponents came to understand what the bill would really do to “Home Rule,” and what the slippery slope it would create might lead to subsequently. The bill was withdrawn, for now at least.

Republicans in Hartford appear to conduct their legislative activity like football. Meaning that there are rules and timing and tackling but a definite end to the political game. While their Democratic counterparts appear to play politics 24/7.

Vote

Viva Weston’s registrars of voters. The town website is crackling with hot news.

I’m not surprised that our registrars of voters have taken the initiative in disseminating key information about our Annual Town Budget Meeting and budget referendum, via the town website. Bravo! You can find a link to their document front and center on the site’s home page, westonct.gov.

Unlike some other levels of government, as already mentioned above, Weston government doesn’t suffer from the dark side of “politics.” Certainly when it comes to its website, and the services of its elected registrars of voters.

Their current mission? Make it possible for each and every person who is potentially eligible to vote on the municipal budgets to do so. If not immediately following the just concluded ATBM, then on Thursday, April 27, from noon to 8 p.m. in the beautiful Town Hall Meeting Room. Don’t allow their efforts to go for naught.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at aboutweston.com.