In its most difficult game of the season, the Weston High girls lacrosse team lost 18-5 to host Ridgefield in a non-league game on Saturday, April 22.

Weston’s attack, which scored more than 20 goals in its previous outing, was kept in check by the Tigers.

Taylor Moore and Madison Wilson each scored two goals for the Trojans. Mimi Fellows netted one.

Maddy Lustberg made nine saves in goal for Weston.