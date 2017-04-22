The Weston Forum

Ready to roost: Ospreys are making their home in Weston

By Patricia Gay on April 22, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

An osprey soars to the top of a cell tower in Weston with something to feather its nest. — Betsy Peyreigne photo

Spring is in the air as a pair of ospreys are building a nest atop the cell tower behind Weston Town Hall.

For years now, an osprey couple, most likely this same one or its progeny, have built a nest, laid eggs, and raised chicks on the tower.

The birds fly south each winter, returning in the spring.

Ospreys are majestic hawks with five-foot wing spans and four distinct “finger feathers.” Once nearly extinct due to pesticide contamination, ospreys are making a comeback, and their nests are protected by the state and are not to be removed.

Ospreys dine almost exclusively on fresh fish and like to nest up high near a water source. The Weston ospreys have their choice of freshwater fish from nearby reservoirs or saltwater delicacies from Long Island Sound.

Weston resident Betsy Peyreigne, a wildlife enthusiast and photographer, is monitoring the ospreys as they build their nest. She expressed concern about what appears to be plastic debris on the bottom of the nest. Plastic can be harmful to young ospreys.

The Connecticut Audubon Society has a group called Osprey Nation which is dedicated to reporting on ospreys in Connecticut. Click HERE for more information about them.

The Audubon Society also has a dedicated Osprey Cam where viewers can watch ospreys at the Milford Point Coastal Center.

Click HERE for DEEP’s osprey fact sheet.

Click HERE for the Weston Forum’s award-winning story about ospreys.

An osprey couple takes a moment to rest from building their nest on Weston's cell tower. — Betsy Peyreigne photo

Nesting time for the Weston ospreys. — Betsy Peyreigne photo

A majestic osprey soars in Weston. —Betsy Peyreigne photo

