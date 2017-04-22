Ready to roost: Ospreys are making their home in Weston

Spring is in the air as a pair of ospreys are building a nest atop the cell tower behind Weston Town Hall.

For years now, an osprey couple, most likely this same one or its progeny, have built a nest, laid eggs, and raised chicks on the tower.

The birds fly south each winter, returning in the spring.

Ospreys are majestic hawks with five-foot wing spans and four distinct “finger feathers.” Once nearly extinct due to pesticide contamination, ospreys are making a comeback, and their nests are protected by the state and are not to be removed.

Ospreys dine almost exclusively on fresh fish and like to nest up high near a water source. The Weston ospreys have their choice of freshwater fish from nearby reservoirs or saltwater delicacies from Long Island Sound.

Weston resident Betsy Peyreigne, a wildlife enthusiast and photographer, is monitoring the ospreys as they build their nest. She expressed concern about what appears to be plastic debris on the bottom of the nest. Plastic can be harmful to young ospreys.

The Connecticut Audubon Society has a group called Osprey Nation which is dedicated to reporting on ospreys in Connecticut. Click HERE for more information about them.

The Audubon Society also has a dedicated Osprey Cam where viewers can watch ospreys at the Milford Point Coastal Center.

Click HERE for DEEP’s osprey fact sheet.

Click HERE for the Weston Forum’s award-winning story about ospreys.