The Hallway: Weston’s great equalizer

Every spring, as the air warms, the chirping of the birds intensifies, and the trees bud, I am reminded of how fortunate I am to live in a town that abounds with natural, untouched beauty.

The spring represents a time of rebirth and renewal, a time to reconnect and reflect. For me, nothing helps me restore the optimism I lost over the cold winter months better than a hike in one of Weston’s precious nature preserves.

I don’t profess myself as an outdoorsman — in fact, little causes me more anxiety than bugs — but, still, I find hiking cathartic. In a world filled with wars, constant political strife, and an endless list of emails in need of replies, hiking offers an escape from the chaos of everyday life. Every year that I return to the trails come springtime, I am struck by how little changes. My life could be flipped upside down in a year, but nature remains the same; the birds continue to chirp and the wind continues to blow.

In this sense, nature is profoundly humbling. In a world where we are told that we have control over our own lives and destinies, spending time in nature is a reminder of our insignificance. By submitting myself to the whims of mother nature for an hour or two, all of my responsibilities and commitments fade away for a short period of time.

Among the birds and the trees, I am reminded that we are merely small parts of a large universe — not the masters of it. And nature provides us with an opportunity to forget the divisions that separate us. The wild is the greatest equalizer of all. In nature, whether we have big houses or fancy cars, we are treated the same.

Nature gives us a gift that money can never buy. That is why we have a duty to protect it. If you are ever saddened that preserving the natural world is an issue that is politicized, take a hike and you, too, will be reminded that the differences between us are trivial.

