Hwang and Shaw host community diversity conversation

On Tuesday, Apr. 25, at 7 p.m. Sen. Tony Hwang and Rev. Cass Shaw will host a Community Diversity Conversation at the University of Bridgeport’s Littlefield Recital Hall in the Arnold Bernhard Arts and Humanities Center at 84 Iranistan Ave.
The event, which is open to the public, will include the following panelists:
- Peter Wolfgang, Family Institute of CT
- Veasna Roeun, Cambodia-America Alliance
- Rabbi Jim Prosnit, Congregation B’Nai Israel
- Dr. Ahmed Ebrahim, Bridgeport Islamic Community Center
- Leon Smith, Esq., Center for Children’s Advocacy
- Jacey Wyatt, Transgender Community Advocate
- University of Bridgeport International Student Advisors