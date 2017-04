With scores rising a total of 17 strokes since its previous outing, the Weston High boys golf team ell to Masuk 172-196 at Whitney Farms Golf Course in Monroe on Thursday, April 20, and saw its record fall to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the South-West Conference.

Wes Patel and Matt Lagana were the only players to break 50, shooting 46 and 47, respectively. Tyler Melito added a 51.

Rob Waltzman shot 52, and Connor Meccay chipped in with a 55. Hunter Burkard shot 51 from the six slot.