Weston P&Z holds forum tomorrow to discuss land use

Weston’s Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a Community Planning Conversation, an open forum for residents to discuss future planning and land use in town on Saturday, April 22, at the Weston High School auditorium at 10:30 a.m.

P&Z members will host the meeting and town planning consultant Hiram Peck will moderate the discussion. Topics include open space cluster development, Weston Town Center, and Weston’s Town Plan of Conservation and Development for 2020.

The commission wants to discuss how the open space cluster development concept would foster sustainable, environmentally preferable development on large parcels.

Similarly, the commission will discuss Weston Town Center by reviewing ideas related to the potential of public-private cooperation to encourage smart development on town property and private land near town center to meet current and future needs.

The issues of cluster housing and improving the town center were raised in the 2010 Weston Town Plan of Conservation and Development. These topics have also been discussed at public meetings in recent years.

No decisions have been made nor will any be made at the meeting. This is a time for Weston residents to present information, insights, perspectives, and their viewpoints.

Additionally, the commission would like to hear from residents as it embarks on updating the Town Plan of Conservation and Development for 2020.

This is also a chance for Weston residents to learn about the commission’s duties, responsibilities and authority related to planning for Weston.