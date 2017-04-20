A couple of slim leads did not hold up for the Weston High varsity softball team in a 4-3 loss to hit Immaculate on Thursday, April 20.

Weston took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the Mustangs answered with two of their own in the bottom of the frame. The Trojans also went up in the third with another run, only to have the hosts tie it in the bottom of the fourth.

Immaculate scored one more in the sixth and Weston could not answer in its last turn.

Julia Neufeld had three hits for Weston. Jordan Klebanow drove in two runs.

Annalise Icatar pitched six innings, surrendering four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.