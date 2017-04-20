Gradually increasing a slim lead, the Weston High baseball team defeated Immaculate 7-2 on Thursday, April 20.

The Trojans scored two runs in the first inning. A two-out double by Colin Donnelly drove in one and the Trojans added another on an error.

Weston scored another in each of the second, third and fifth frames before finishing with two in the top of the seventh.

Two errors in the bottom of the first helped Immaculate score its first run and it added another in the seventh,

Weston had nine hits. Jake Cavicchia had three hits and Dan Covino had two for Weston. Covino, Donnelly, Cavicchia, Jamie Klein, and Zack Clevenger each drove in a run.

On the mound, Dan Olin pitched a complete game, allowing three hits with five strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs.