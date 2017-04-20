Posting shutouts in five of the seven matches, the Weston High girls tennis team swept host Stratford 7-0 on Thursday, April 20.

All of the singles matches featured 6-0, 6-0 scores. Rachel Finkel was at No. 1 for awin over Emily Shaw and Bevin Benson defeated Shannon Meisel at second singles.

Mariel Ziek was at third singles, beating Jenique Richards and Rachel Buddenhagen got the win at fourth singles over Zohaa Chaudhry.

The doubles matches were all done in straight sets. Annika Mirchandani and Lily Berkin were in the No. 1 spot, defeating Ndidi Anekue and Maia Duane 6-2, 6-3.

It was a sweep at second doubles with Claire DiMarco and Audrey Levine beating Kelly Londa and Ashley Gramajo 6-0, 6-0. Nicole Herman and Charlie Glick won third doubles with 6-1, 6-1 scores over Martha Polano and Allison Boursiquot.