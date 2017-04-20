Missing a couple of key performers, the Weston High boys track team was still able to beat defending South-West Conference champion Masuk 82-68 in the league opener on Monday, April 17. The Trojans had little trouble with Bunnell (102-48) and Notre Dame ofFairfield (123-19) and moved to 5-0 on the season.

The track events were again the strength of the team, but its are also showing improvement in the jumps. The Trojans ended the day with state Class MM qualifiers in every track event, as well as the pole vault, long jump and triple jump.

Weston won two of the three relays with class-leading times. The 4 800 team of Kevin Stankiewicz, Matt Scott, Zac Yung and Tim Lautenbach took the win in 8:31.3. Scott and Stankiewicz joined sprinters senior Nik Parker and Baruch Goodman to win the 4×400 in 3:32.5.

Goodman, the indoor SWC champion in the 300 meters, ran a personal best time of 22.5 seconds to win the 200. This is currently the fastest time in Class MM and is only a few tenths of a second off the Weston record. Parker, fresh from completing his final season of basketball, won the 400 meters in a class leading 50.7 seconds and looks ready to dip below the 50 second mark.

Not to be outdone, senior Stephen Tyler battled Masuk’s All-State performer Moetiz Shilleh and held him off with a final stretch sprint to take the 1,600 in a class leading 4:28. He returned 30 minutes later to complete a difficult double by winning the 800 in 2:02.

Senior Hamilton Forsythe also had a fine day, registering wins in the javelin (136′ 11”) and the 110 hurdles (17.0). In the coming weeks, coach Lloyd Weinstein will have some decisions to make with Forsythe as he can compete well in a number of jumps, throws and track events.

Senior captain Dan Petty got his season started with a win in the pole vault, clearing 12’3”, and looks ready to challenge the 13’ mark.

The Trojans have a home meet with Bethel on April 24 and will be at the Danbury O’Grady relays on Saturday, April 29.