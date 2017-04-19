The Weston Forum

Girls tennis: Weston 4, Pomperaug 0

By Weston Forum on April 19, 2017

Despite being able to complete only four matches, the Weston High girls tennis team won each, enough for a 4-0 victory over Pomperaug at home on Wednesday, April 19.

Weston completed three of the four singles matches. Cayla Koch swept No. 1 with 6-0, 6-0 scores over Lila Vogel. Ally D’Aquino came close to one at second singles in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Emma Cavanaugh.

Bevin Benson posted a shutout at fourth singles with 6-0, 6-0 scores over Meghan Kennedy.

The only doubles match to be completed was No. 1 with Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik beating Kira Turnham and Heidi Ngov 6-3, 6-3.

