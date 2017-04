Behind a complete-game performance by senior Zack Clevenger, the Wesotn High baseball team defeated host Masuk 2-1 on Wednesday, April 19.

Clevenger pitched seven innings, allowing one run, two hits, and seven strikeouts. Nick Lorusso took the loss for Masuk, going five and a third innings, allowing two runs, two hits, and striking out ten.

Will Vallela, Jake Cavicchia, and Clevenger each had hits for Weston.