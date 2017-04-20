Girls golf: Lancers, Falcons down Trojans

With only one player shooting below 60, the Weston High girls golf team lost 247-266 to Notre Dame in the season opener on Monday, April 10, at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Carolyn Zech had Weston’s best score, with a 59 for nine holes. Halley Melito was next with a 65.

Julia Schreder and Abby West each had rounds of 71.

Notre Dame’s Kate Pond was the medalist for the match with a 51.

As far as scores were concerned, the Trojans fared much better on Monday when they hosted Joel Barlow. They actually shaved 28 strokes off their game but still fell 227-230.

Two Trojans shot in the 50s. Melito led the team this time with a 54. Zech shot a 58.

Schroeder finished with a 62 and West had a 64.

Barlow’s Molly Healey was the medalist with a 49.

Weston, now 0-2, takes on Immaculate on Monday, Brookfield on Tuesday and Newtown on Wednesday. All matches are at 3 p.m. at home.