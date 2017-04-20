A busy schedule posed no problem for the Weston High girls tennis team.

The Trojans played three matches in as many days. They even changed their lineup a bit for one and remained unbeaten

Sweeping four of the seven matches, they shut out host Immaculate 6-1 on Monday, April 10, at Rogers Park in Danbury.

Cayla Koch did not allow a game against Finan Deakin at first singles with 6-0, 6-0 scores. Ally D’Aquino did likewise to Jamison Nolan in the No. 2 spot.

Bevin Benson was at third singles and posted the same scores over Lauren Garvey. At fourth singles, Rachel Buddenhagen swept Ellen Apatheker.

Weston won all of the doubles matches in straight sets. Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik defeated Lauren Cirone and Maria Ringes 6-3, 6-1 in the top spot.

Just missing a sweep, Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech defeated Stephanie Chimbo and Nicole DiMauro 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles. Immaculate’s only win was at third doubles with Marcella Daily and Vanessa Roman defeating Audrey Levine and Lily Berkin 6-1, 6-4.

Posting its second shutout in three matches, the Trojans defeated Masuk 7-0 the next day.

Weston managed three sweeps, including at first singles, when Koch defeated Madeline Lesko 6-0, 6-0. D’Aquino posted the same scores to beat Jessica Kumar at second singles.

Third singles featured Benson defeating Sneha Sureshanand 6-0, 6-2. Buddenhagen had some difficulty at first in her match against Julia Vincent but won 0-6, 6-3, 6-1 in three sets.

All the doubles matches were done in straight sets. Anderson and Pocsik were at No. 1, beating Michelle Cobuzzi and Michelle Antony 6-0, 6-2.

Mirchandani and Zeck swept Sabrino Campos and Gillian Ciacco 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles, and Claire Kennedy and Claire DiMarco were at third doubles for a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alyssa Luise and Chloe Hurme.

Rearranging its lineup a bit because of school vacation, Weston still defeated Bethel 6-1 on Wednesday, April 12.

With rain approaching, the match featured tiebreakers instead of second sets. Benson moved up to first singles and after losing the first set won two tiebreakers to win the match 6-7, 11-9, 10-8. Anderson was at second singles and defeated Pavrita Makaria 6-1, 10-2.

Third singles featured Lila Pocsik posting 6-2, 10-7 scores over Isable Oprea and DiMarco was a 6-4, 10-5 winner over Amanda Touey at fourth singles.

Bethel’s only doubles win was at No. 1 with Cassidy Quinn and Rachel Houlihan defeating Sammie Godwin and Charlie Glick 7-6, 13-11. Lily Berkin and Kennedy played two tiebreakers at second singles to beat Grace Ballard and Kailan Hook 6-4, 9-11, 10-5.

Third doubles featured an eight-game pro-set with Noelle Mendelson and Katrina Warchick downing Ashna Manepalli and Aileen Zheng 8-2.

Now 4-0, Weston visits Stratford today (Thursday), hosts Newtown on Monday and goes to Notre Dame on Wednesday. All matches are at 3:45 p.m.