A strong offensive inning in particular as well as some shutout pitching played big parts in a couple of wins for the Weston High baseball team last week.

Hosting Immaculate on Wednesday, April 12, the Trojans broke open a close game in the third inning. Batting through their order, they scored six runs en route to an 8-3 win.

They added two more in the sixth.

The Trojans collected seven hits. Scott Derene, Jamie Klein, and Will Vallela each had two.

Ryan Orefice earned the win for the Trojans. He pitched five and a third innings, gave up one run and seven hits, and struck out six. Liam Odierna threw one and one-third innings and Daniel Olin recorded the last out to earn the save for the Trojans.

Wes Scriven took the loss for Immaculate. He went two innings, gave up five runs and four hits, and struck out two.

Olin took to the mound the next day when the Trojans hosted Brookfield. He did not allow a run in a 4-0 shutout

Weston grabbed an early 2-0 lead on a groundout by Vallela in the first inning and a double by Zack Clevenger in the second frame.

Olin tossed seven scoreless innings on three hits, two strikeouts and one walk.

Clevenger and Derene each collected multiple hits for Weston.

Weston did not commit any errors and Derene had 14 putouts.

Mason Blanchette took the loss for Brookfield. He threw five innings, surrendering four runs, seven hits, three strikeouts and one walk.

Weston struggled against Wilton on Saturday. Two bad innings in particular were its undoing in a 17-5 loss.

Wilton took a 7-0 lead in the second inning on a single by Cole Judelson, a walk by Collin Kahal, a single by Dillon Lifieri, an error, and a single by Jack Dooley.

The visitors scored eight runs in the third inning on a single by Henry Strmecki, a single by Kahal, a groundout by Lifieri, a single by Dooley and a single and a double by Jack DiNanno. They scored another two in the fourth for a 17-0 lead before Weston plated its first two in the bottom of the frame.

Ryan Gabriele earned the win for Wilton, surrendering five runs and seven hits, and striking out five. Derene took the loss for Trojans. He went one and two-thirds innings, surrendering six runs and four hits.

Vallela, Grayson Orr, Jamie Klein, and Daniel Santa Maria each drove in one run to lead the Trojans, now 3-3 overall. They visit Immaculate on Friday at 4:15 p.m., visit Bethel on Monday at 4 and are home to Kolbe Cathedral on Wednesday at 4.