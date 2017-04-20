Girls lacrosse: Weston responds in time for win

Digging itself out of a hole was well within the capability of the Weston High girls lacrosse team in its game against Joel Barlow.

The Trojans were faced with a five-goal deficit after one half on Tuesday, April 11. Stepping up their game in the second, they gradually closed the gap and eventually took the lead for a 9-8 win over the two-time defending South-West Conference champs.

“I told them to just chip away, work defensively, be aggressive, be confident,” said Weston head coach Kristin Keneally. “It shows a lot of character on our team. It shows we can come back.”

Barlow appeared to be on course for victory in the first half. With things tied at 2-2, the Falcons made their move, with Tess Siburn, Elena Petron, Cat Goncalves and Julia Shapiro all finding the net to put their team up 7-2 at the break.

“We came out a little flat,” said Keneally. “We were dropping some balls.”

With a whole second half to go, the Trojans had plenty of time to turn things around in their favor. One aspect of their game they improved was ball control, as they committed fewer turnovers for the remainder of the game.

Taking advantage of fouls called against Barlow, the Trojans were awarded a number of free position plays. Led by Taylor Moore and Nicole Werner, the hosts turned a five-goal deficit into an 8-7 lead with less than six minutes to play.

Sofia Bara’s goal with 4:47 left made it a two-goal game. While the Falcons finally responded with a goal by Sarah Witherbee with 14 seconds to go, that would be it for Barlow.

“In the second half we worked as a team,” said Keneally. “We were going after every ball.”

Moore led Weston with six goals and also had an assist. Werner scored two and Bara scored one.

Olivia Ferdinand made five saves in goal for Weston.

Visiting New Fairfield two days later, the Trojans stayed closer to their opponent. Despite remaining within striking distance the whole game, they lost a 9-7 decision.

Weston, which trailed 5-3 at halftime, tied the game on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter but never took the lead.

Four players scored for Weston. Moore led with three goals. Madison Wilson scored two.

Werner and Grace Toner each netted one. The former also had an assist. Ferdinand made nine saves.

It was also close at halftime when the Trojans visited Norwalk on Saturday. Down by a goal, they rallied for a 14-12 win.

Weston, which trailed 8-7 at halftime, tightened up its defense a bit and kept up the pace on attack.

Toner led Weston with five goals. She also had one assist.

Werner and Moore each scored four with the former having two assists. Wilson scored one goal.

Lily Laren led Norwalk with five goals.

Ferdinand made 15 saves in goal for Weston, which visits Ridgefield on Saturday at 10 a.m. and is home to Newtown on Tuesday at 5:30.