Behind a complete game two-hitter by pitcher Annalise Icatar, the Weston High softball team defeated host Bunnell of Stratford on Wednesday, April 12.

Weston jumped on Stratford in the first inning with 10 runs and cruised to an easy victory.

Julia Neufeld led the game off with a triple, and after a Sammy Phillips walk and a pair of Bunnell errors, Icatar, Samantha Hurwitz and Taylor Krumwiede drew walks for two more runs.

Meg Brennan singled home the fourth run of the inning. Mallory Rogers singled for another run, and Neufeld’s sacrifice fly scored another as the Trojans batted through their order. Jordan Klebenow then doubled home two runs and Icatar’s sacrifice fly made it 10-0.

In the bottom of the first, Bunnell’s leadoff batter singled but after a strikeout was picked off at second. Caitlin Grogan’s catch of a fly ball ended the inning.

In the top of the second Weston added three more runs. Brennan and Nikki Blitzer walked and came in on Neufeld’s three-run homer.

The Bulldogs scratched out a run in the bottom of the second on a single and a pair of Weston errors.

The bottom of the third featured Bunnell adding a second run on a pair of errors by Weston to bring the score to 13-2.

Weston added a run in the fourth. Neufeld doubled and scored on a fielder’s choice. The final run in the fifth came when Hurwitz walked and came in with the help of a ground out and a couple of passed balls.

Winning pitcher Icatar closed out the game with an easy bottom of the fifth.

Despite playing their best defensive game of the season, the Trojans lost a close 5-4 decision at New Fairfield the next day.

The Rebels struck for two runs in the bottom of the first inning on a walk, single and double to take a 2-0 lead. The Trojans flashed some leather in the bottom of the second as Rogers snared a line drive at third and then with two Rebels on base Blitzer caught a high fly ball to end the inning.

In the top of the third Weston rallied to tie the score. Neufeld opened with her second single and stole second. Klebenow then doubled to deep right to put runners at second and third. Icatar then doubled home a run and after walks to Hurwitz and Brennan it was 2-2. New Fairfield loaded the bases in the third on a double and pair of walks, but Rogers’ grab on a grounder ended the inning.

Neufeld scored on an error in the top of the fourth, but the Rebels retook the lead in their next turn on a single, a walk, and a dropped long fly ball to make it 4-3.

The Trojans again battled back in the top of the seventh. Icatar led off with a single, and went to second on a passed ball and to third on a sacrifice bunt by Hurwitz, setting up Krumwiede’s game-tying single.

In the bottom of the seventh after a strikeout, Icatar hit a batter, and with two outs the Rebels got a single for the winning run in a 5-4 victory.

Icatar struck out five and allowed only three earned runs for the Trojans, now 4-2. They are at Immaculate on Friday at 4:15 p.m., go to Bethel on Monday at 4 and are home to Kolbe Cathedral on Wednesday at 4:15.