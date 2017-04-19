Traffic shift on Route 57 in Weston

There will be a traffic shift on Route 57 at River Road and Old Weston Road beginning Thursday, April 27, according to Jim Zaharevich, project engineer with the Department of Transportation.

Currently, the work zone is closed to traffic on the east (uphill) side of Route 57. Excavation and concrete construction to install the new box culvert is complete on this half, Zaharevich said.

He said pavement will be placed early next week and that side will be open to traffic with one lane in each direction.

At that time, the west (downhill) side will be closed with a concrete Jersey barrier to begin excavation and installation of the concrete box culvert on that half.

Traffic will remain open to travel in one lane each direction throughout the construction season and access to side roads will be maintained.

